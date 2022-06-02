Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.76. 244,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,334,401. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.54. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

