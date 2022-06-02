Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 129.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock traded down $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $246.79. 37,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,911. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $182.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.51 and a 200-day moving average of $251.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

