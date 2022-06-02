Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 666 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,621,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $881,753,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 73,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.16. The stock had a trading volume of 443,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,453,856. The company has a market capitalization of $525.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

