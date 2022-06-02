Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Down to $23.89

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $23.34. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

