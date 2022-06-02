Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Up 10.4%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.13. 158,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,574,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

The company has a market cap of $667.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,586,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,840,000 after purchasing an additional 376,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after buying an additional 5,281,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,368 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,394 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth $22,223,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.