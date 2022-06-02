Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 61

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.73) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 61 ($0.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 44 ($0.56) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.66) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.13 ($0.57) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.87. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Harmeen Mehta purchased 20,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,880.57). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63), for a total transaction of £202,046 ($255,625.00).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

