Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 61

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.73) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 61 ($0.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 44 ($0.56) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.66) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.13 ($0.57) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.87. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Harmeen Mehta purchased 20,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,880.57). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63), for a total transaction of £202,046 ($255,625.00).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.