Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €192.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($206.45) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

DB1 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($207.53) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($173.12) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €154.35 ($165.97) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.88. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a 1-year high of €169.55 ($182.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €163.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €154.78.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

