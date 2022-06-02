Dev Protocol (DEV) One Day Volume Hits $11,141.00

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001087 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $367,916.64 and approximately $11,141.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

