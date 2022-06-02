Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Diana Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,850%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of DSX remained flat at $$6.54 on Thursday. 2,556,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $6.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.29%. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 82.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 125,041 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 66.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 86,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

