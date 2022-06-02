Digital Fitness (DEFIT) One Day Volume Hits $325,576.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $325,576.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 907.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,124.57 or 0.53182122 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00446955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,007.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,486,452 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

