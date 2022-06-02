Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Turbine updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $21,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 368,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 38.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 562,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after acquiring an additional 155,191 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

