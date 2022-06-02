Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 490,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,402,680. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

