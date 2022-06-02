Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Buys 571,482 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 294.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 571,482 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 2.2% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.25% of Arista Networks worth $110,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $189,151.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $924,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,894,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,581 shares of company stock worth $72,163,239. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

NYSE:ANET traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.32. 17,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,976. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $82.94 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

