Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.8% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Paychex were worth $89,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.