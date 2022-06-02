Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Decreases Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.39% of Graco worth $53,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

