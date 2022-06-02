Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Decreases Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. Viasat accounts for 2.6% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 3.84% of Viasat worth $127,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Viasat by 240.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viasat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,071,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,089,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Viasat by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 206,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSAT traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. 5,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,181. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -181.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSAT. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

