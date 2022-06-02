Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Lowers Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $28,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

