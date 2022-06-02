Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 3,291 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.34% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $67,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.56.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCL traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 48,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

