DLD Asset Management LP Has $411,000 Stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

DLD Asset Management LP cut its stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Gores Technology Partners II worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 253,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,683. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.