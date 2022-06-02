DLD Asset Management LP Has $426,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS)

DLD Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGS. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 1,164,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.93.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

