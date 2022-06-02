DLD Asset Management LP Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,175,000 after buying an additional 755,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $17,762,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares during the period.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 158,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,447. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 309.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

