DLD Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.46% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,917,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,436.5% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 708,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 662,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 59,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the third quarter worth about $4,521,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

BRG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.95. 2,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,109. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market cap of $803.62 million, a P/E ratio of 244.36, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

In other news, VP Michael Difranco bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

