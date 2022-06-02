DLD Asset Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $377,320,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after buying an additional 493,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,587,000 after buying an additional 412,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 259,600 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 513,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,236,000 after acquiring an additional 227,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.57. 6,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,287. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.30 and a 1-year high of $159.32. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

