Dodge & Cox Has $1.59 Billion Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,434,416 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,443,577 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 13.66% of Juniper Networks worth $1,586,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $377,332.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,536 shares of company stock worth $1,798,306. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 59,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

