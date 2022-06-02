Dodge & Cox Has $4.26 Billion Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.6% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,261,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 548,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,667,044. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $197.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

