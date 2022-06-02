Dodge & Cox Has $678.34 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,556,977 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.07% of Credicorp worth $678,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of BAP traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,795. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $182.11.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.04. Credicorp had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $991.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.9382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

