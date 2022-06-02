Dodge & Cox Has $921 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 4.54% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $921,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $123.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,376. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

