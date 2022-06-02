Dodge & Cox Purchases 17,149,182 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Dodge & Cox lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 206.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for 1.8% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 6.06% of VMware worth $2,949,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. State Street Corp increased its position in VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VMware by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,972 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in VMware by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $409,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after buying an additional 188,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cross Research cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

