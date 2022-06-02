Dodge & Cox Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dodge & Cox increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,825,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,309,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $88,884,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,817,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after buying an additional 551,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.58. 13,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,574. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,639 shares of company stock worth $10,388,684. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.