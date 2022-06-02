Dodge & Cox Reduces Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,455,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,933 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 12.97% of Qurate Retail worth $391,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,399. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

