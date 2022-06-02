Dodge & Cox Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,423,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,802,926 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 5.88% of Williams Companies worth $1,859,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Williams Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 975,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 89,686 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,712,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,604,000 after buying an additional 825,388 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

