Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.27-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.80. 325,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,210. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.25.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 28,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8,014.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.