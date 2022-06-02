Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Shares Up 3.8%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) was up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.07. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DMZPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. UBS Group raised Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

