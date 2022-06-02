Donald F. Coleman Sells 987 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,578.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,152.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $40.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $14,401,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

