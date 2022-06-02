Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 934,300 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of DFIN opened at $30.62 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $973.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc purchased 234,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $6,287,115.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,437,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,287,074.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 311,184 shares of company stock worth $8,249,352. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,308,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.