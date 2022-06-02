Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $2.06. Dover reported earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.53. 991,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. Dover has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $184.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dover by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Dover by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

