Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPRO. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Draganfly by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Draganfly by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPRO stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.93 million and a PE ratio of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Draganfly ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Draganfly had a net margin of 254.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.63%.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

