Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 855.25 ($10.82).

DRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.80) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.70) to GBX 1,150 ($14.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

LON:DRX traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 693 ($8.77). The stock had a trading volume of 730,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,069. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 388.80 ($4.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.70). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 776.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 673.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.75), for a total transaction of £164,084.22 ($207,596.43).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

