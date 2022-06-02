Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 855.25 ($10.82).
DRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.80) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.70) to GBX 1,150 ($14.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
LON:DRX traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 693 ($8.77). The stock had a trading volume of 730,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,069. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 388.80 ($4.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.70). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 776.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 673.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
About Drax Group (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
