Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 855.25 ($10.82).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.80) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.70) to GBX 1,150 ($14.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of LON:DRX traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 693 ($8.77). 730,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,069. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 776.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 673.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 35.91.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.24), for a total value of £242,700 ($307,059.72).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

