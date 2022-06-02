Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading Up 0.7%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.84. 4,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 2,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRUNF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.82%.

About Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.