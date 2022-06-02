DRH Investments Inc. Has $19.66 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DRH Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 14.3% of DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $221,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,649. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

