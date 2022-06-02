Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.85. Approximately 9,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 209,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dril-Quip by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

