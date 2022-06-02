Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Up 15.7%

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) were up 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 289,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 160,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The firm has a market cap of C$134.52 million and a PE ratio of -8.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.45 and a quick ratio of 14.16.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

