DRW Securities LLC Buys 2,987 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 700,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,611,160. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.