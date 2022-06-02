DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 137,507 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,014.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,003,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663,126 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2,805.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,248,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,333 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,054.0% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,126 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,685,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,465 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.03. 1,306,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,322,553. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $73.05.

