DRW Securities LLC Has $432,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

NYSE GS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,623. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.90 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $8,478,238.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,972,956.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 675,104 shares of company stock valued at $16,116,761. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

