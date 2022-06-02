DRW Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $89,274,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $55,114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,917,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after purchasing an additional 354,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,957,000 after purchasing an additional 337,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.35.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.84. 92,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,266. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $209.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

