DRW Securities LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.25. 148,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($129.05) to £111 ($140.44) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($126.52) to £120 ($151.82) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

