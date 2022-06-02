DRW Securities LLC Sells 5,142 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,764,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,070,000 after purchasing an additional 529,925 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 514,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,089,516. The firm has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.