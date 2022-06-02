DRW Securities LLC Sells 78,889 Shares of VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,889 shares during the quarter. VanEck Russia ETF accounts for 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.24% of VanEck Russia ETF worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in VanEck Russia ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Russia ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 52,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Russia ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,703,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,418,000.

VanEck Russia ETF stock remained flat at $$5.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. VanEck Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

